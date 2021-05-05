Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

