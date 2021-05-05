Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NYSE:EGO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

