Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

