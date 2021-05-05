Edward S. Lampert Sells 34,351 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 34,351 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,554,984.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

