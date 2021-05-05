Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 1,388,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,312. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

