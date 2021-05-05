Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.