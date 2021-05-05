Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,718. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

