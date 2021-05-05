Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,718. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
