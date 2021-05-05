Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 63,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 221,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

