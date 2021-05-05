Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 63,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
