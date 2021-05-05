Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EFF remained flat at $$16.39 during trading on Wednesday. 18,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,295. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

