Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.88.

ETN opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

