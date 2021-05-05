EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Shares of EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as low as $16.50. EACO shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 279 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

