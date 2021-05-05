DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,512. The company has a market capitalization of $436.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DZSI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

