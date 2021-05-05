DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

AZN opened at GBX 7,629 ($99.67) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,333 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,569.54. The company has a market cap of £100.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

