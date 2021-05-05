DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

