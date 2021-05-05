Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 487,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

