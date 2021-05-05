Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 820.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

JSML stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

