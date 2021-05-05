Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Research Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.71. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.