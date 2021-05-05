Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

