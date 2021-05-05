Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

