Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

