Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC began coverage on shares of Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

