Dusk Network Trading Up 7.8% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $102.07 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00825524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00101485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.60 or 0.09288945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00044693 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

