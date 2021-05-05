Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 28,986 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 186,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.