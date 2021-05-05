Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,990 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.14. 54,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

