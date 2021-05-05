Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 55,921 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. 72,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,667. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

