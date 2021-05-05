Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,291.39

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,291.39 ($16.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,487 ($19.43). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 210,271 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168 ($15.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,377.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

