Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DIG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.09). 153,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,238. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 231.63 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.50 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.52.
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
