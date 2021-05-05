Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.09). 153,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,238. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 231.63 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.50 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.52.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.