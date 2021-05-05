Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.