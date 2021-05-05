Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

ZBH opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

