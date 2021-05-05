Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

