Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $412.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

