Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

