DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

DSP Group stock remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 174,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,861. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a P/E ratio of -60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.