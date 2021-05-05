DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

DSPG remained flat at $$14.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 174,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a PE ratio of -60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.