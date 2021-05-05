DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

