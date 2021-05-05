DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

