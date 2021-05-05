Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 52,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,905. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,388,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,140,000.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

