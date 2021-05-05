Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €82.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.60 ($97.18).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR DRW3 traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €74.95 ($88.18). 54,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market cap of $644.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

