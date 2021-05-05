Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 2,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,327. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $90.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.