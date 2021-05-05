Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $14.31 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony accounts for 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.30% of Lancaster Colony worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LANC stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.