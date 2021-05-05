Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 186,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 273,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,331. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

