Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 601,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.