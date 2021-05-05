Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

Dorel Industries stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

