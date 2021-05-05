Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.06

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and traded as high as $46.90. Dollarama shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.