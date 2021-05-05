Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.