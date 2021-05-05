DODO Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00006663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market cap of $421.93 million and approximately $59.61 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

