DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $7.00 million and $1.72 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00262217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.05 or 0.01140923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.08 or 1.00029657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

