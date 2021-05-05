dKargo (DKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $977,961.00

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $173.72 million and $977,961.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00832809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00101190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.39 or 0.09348300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044435 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

