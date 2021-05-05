Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Chemed by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $486.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.55 and a 200 day moving average of $489.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.