Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

