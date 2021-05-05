Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 274.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

